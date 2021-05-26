NSW Health Minister warns against travel to Victoria as outbreak grows

At least 15 people in Victoria have contracted COVID-19 and the cluster is expected to grow, prompting a travel warning from the NSW government.

New South Welshmen are advised to avoid travel, with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard telling Deborah Knight restrictions in Victoria could soon clamp down further.

There are more than 50 potential exposure sites in Victoria.

Two close contacts of confirmed cases have travelled to NSW, but have tested negative.

“Unless you really need to go to Melbourne, or even to Victoria for that matter, it might be sensible to put it off for a while.

“Let’s just see how things play out down there.”

Image: Getty, Nine News