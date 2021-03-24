NSW floods produce backyard spider invasion

Mid North Coast resident Matt Lovenfosse has given flood victims another reason to feel apprehensive about their return home.

His Kinchela backyard has been overrun by what are believed to be wolf spiders, which took to higher ground when floodwater rose.

Matt told Jim Wilson the spiders are not alone, joined by crickets, frogs, kangaroos and even red-bellied black snakes.

“[The spiders] started coming probably three days ago, with the water, and they slowly … came up and up to the house.

“They’re pretty harmless – they don’t bite or anything.

“We’ll just hang out with them until they’ve got a bit of dry land to go back to.”

Image: Supplied via Nine News