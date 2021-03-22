2GB
NSW floods: How you can help those affected

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
18,000 people across the state have been displaced by floods.

NSW Red Cross Director Poppy Brown told Deborah Knight over 1000 people have turned up at evacuation centres since Friday; cold, wet and in shock, “needing that bit of comfort and a helping hand”.

She advised those who want to help out to focus on checking in with family and friends in affected areas, and making sure they have an emergency plan.

“We know that people are very generous in these kinds of disasters.

“Monitor the callouts for your local charities, if there are things that they need, but at this stage we’re making sure everybody stays safe and connected.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

Deborah Knight
