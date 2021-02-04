NRL’s gender advisor defends controversial comments after player’s police abuse

NRL advisor Catharine Lumby has defended her controversial comments which have been condemned by the NSW Police Commissioner.

Advisor Catharine Lumby told The Daily Telegraph cultural differences could explain Broncos player Payne Haas’ showdown with police where he told a female officer, “Cause you’re a woman you think I won’t touch ya’.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has made it clear the NRL does not reflect her views.

Ms Lumby claims her comments were taken out of context but stands by her broader message.

“I was very, very, clear that what he said was wrong and it was very offensive.

“But I will stand by this, I believe people of certain cultures sometimes … have had experiences in their community which were adverse with policing.”

