2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL’s gender advisor defends controversial comments after player’s police abuse

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Catharine Lumby
Article image for NRL’s gender advisor defends controversial comments after player’s police abuse

NRL advisor Catharine Lumby has defended her controversial comments which have been condemned by the NSW Police Commissioner.

Advisor Catharine Lumby told The Daily Telegraph cultural differences could explain Broncos player Payne Haas’ showdown with police where he told a female officer, “Cause you’re a woman you think I won’t touch ya’.”

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has made it clear the NRL does not reflect her views.

Ms Lumby claims her comments were taken out of context but stands by her broader message.

“I was very, very, clear that what he said was wrong and it was very offensive.

“But I will stand by this, I believe people of certain cultures sometimes … have had experiences in their community which were adverse with policing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873