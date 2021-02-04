2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL boss distances game from so-called ‘gender advisor’ amid outrage

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Andrew AbdoCatharine LumbyPayne Haas
Article image for NRL boss distances game from so-called ‘gender advisor’ amid outrage

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo is distancing the game from the views of advisor Catharine Lumby, who had been described as their chief gender advisor.

Broncos player Payne Haas avoided a conviction after a showdown with police where he told a female officer, “Cause you’re a woman you think I won’t touch ya’.”

Advisor Catharine Lumby told The Daily Telegraph cultural differences could explain the player’s behaviour.

The NRL claims she never held the role of chief gender advisor, despite having advised the NRL on a pro bono basis since 2004.

“We’ve never had a chief gender advisor,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Ben Fordham.

“She has provided advisory work to us in the past. She sits on a committee… but that committee hasn’t sat in six months.

“This is not the views of the NRL. We will be making no excuses for any players who abuse police.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873