‘She’s had a shocker’: Top cop condemns NRL advisor’s ‘bizarre’ comments

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has condemned an NRL advisor’s comments, pointing to cultural differences to excuse a player’s attack on police.

Broncos player Payne Haas has avoided a conviction after a showdown with police where he told a female officer, “Cause you’re a woman you think I won’t touch ya’.”

Advisor Catharine Lumby told The Daily Telegraph “people from some cultural backgrounds have sometimes had a history of distrust of the police… they may respond different to police authority than someone from an Anglo background.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben Fordham the comments are unacceptable.

“I think she’s had a shocker.

“You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that policing in NSW … is very different to anywhere else in the world.

“That’s a shocker of a comment to make.”

The NRL is distancing themselves from Ms Lumby, who had been described as their chief gender advisor.

The NRL claims she never held the role of chief gender advisor, despite having advised the NRL on a pro bono basis since 2004.

Ben Fordham is calling on her to apologise.

“How can you look in the mirror and say I deserve my role?” Ben said.

“His behaviour was disgraceful and your excuses are indefensible.

“This is a sick joke.”

