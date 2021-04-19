2GB
‘Now is our time’: Veterans react to announcement of royal commission

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham & Ray Hadley
Heston Russell
Article image for ‘Now is our time’: Veterans react to announcement of royal commission

Veterans will have their chance to be heard after the Prime Minister announced a royal commission into veteran suicides.

“I hope it will be a healing process … by which veterans and families can find some comfort,” Scott Morrison said.

Retired Special Forces Commander Heston Russell told Ben Fordham there needs to be more support for returned servicemen and women.

“So many of us who’ve walked that path, know where the problems are, continue to report where those problems are, but haven’t been heard and haven’t been listened.

“Now is our time to make sure that we are heard, we are listened to, and that we do not repeat these same mistakes for current and future generations of our veterans.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

James Brown, the RSL’s immediate past president in NSW, told Ray Hadley the devil will be in the details for the commission.

“The current national commission into defence and veteran suicide has some fairly restrictive terms of reference.

“What we’ll get now, which is a great thing, is an open-book royal commission, where we’ll look at all the issues, all the deaths and go into every nook and cranny to work out why this kept happening for so long.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

