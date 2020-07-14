‘Not a good look’: Celebrity Danni Minogue bypasses hotel quarantine

Former pop star Danni Minogue and her 10-year-old son have avoided hotel quarantine in Queensland after returning from the US.

Reports surfaced yesterday the TV presenter and her son were instead quarantining at a private residence on the Sunshine Coast, which was confirmed by Queensland’s Health Minister today.

Returned travellers must quarantine in a hotel, unless they receive a special exemption.

Ray Hadley quoted Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young who confirmed the exemption was based on a “COVID safety industry plan submitted by a third party”.

Ray said it “wasn’t right”.

“The authorities bow to her demands and she’s now staying in a private residence,” Ray Hadley said.

“While every other poor bugger in Queensland is paying accomodation costs.

“It’s not a good look.”

Image: Getty/Graham Denholm