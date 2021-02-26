‘No doubt’ China will exploit Myanmar coup former foreign minister warns

Former foreign minister Alexander Downer believes China will attempt to “take advantage” of the military coup in Myanmar.

Though the Myanmar military are no more fond of China than democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Ky, Mr Downer told Jim Wilson they will likely try to increase their influence nevertheless.

“China will certainly try to exploit the situation, there’s no doubt about that.

“Countries like Australia, and the United States … Japan, and the ASEAN countries have to be careful they don’t push Myanmar closer to China.

“There’s a difficult balance.”

Image: Kaung Zaw Hein/SOPA Images via Getty Images