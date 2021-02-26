2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘No doubt’ China will exploit Myanmar coup former foreign minister warns

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Alexander DownerChinaMyanmar
Article image for ‘No doubt’ China will exploit Myanmar coup former foreign minister warns

Former foreign minister Alexander Downer believes China will attempt to “take advantage” of the military coup in Myanmar.

Though the Myanmar military are no more fond of China than democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Ky, Mr Downer told Jim Wilson they will likely try to increase their influence nevertheless.

“China will certainly try to exploit the situation, there’s no doubt about that.

“Countries like Australia, and the United States … Japan, and the ASEAN countries have to be careful they don’t push Myanmar closer to China.

“There’s a difficult balance.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Kaung Zaw Hein/SOPA Images via Getty Images

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873