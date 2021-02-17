Nine CEO Hugh Marks blindsided by Facebook ban amid negotiations

In spite of “well progressed” discussions with Facebook, Nine is among the Australian organisations caught up in a platform-wide ban of news content.

Nine Entertainment Co CEO Hugh Marks told Ray Hadley the news media ban has “come as a real shock”.

“We thought we were having constructive discussions towards an outcome that was going to be positive for all of us.

“It seems that behind those discussions all the time [it] was Facebook’s intent … to take this action maybe even despite an agreement with us.”

Mr Marks was adamant despite Facebook’s show of force, the news media bargaining code should still be legislated.

“You can’t be a monopoly and expect to escape all regulation, if you’re prepared to pay your part in that society.”

