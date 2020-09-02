2GB
Nigel Farage defends Tony Abbott’s UK move amid scathing criticism

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Nigel FarageTony Abbott

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is standing by former prime minister Tony Abbott amid criticism of his new role in the UK.

Mr Abbott is tipped to join the British Board of Trade in an advisory capacity, tasked with helping strike deals for Britain around the world.

Conservative British MP Caroline Nokes has called it an “awful” appointment, labelling Mr Abbott a “misogynist” with “very poor views on LGBTQ rights”.

Mr Farage told Ben Fordham “I shall just quite happily ignore her comments”.

“To my mind, it’s a very, very, good pick.

“Whatever Tony’s views on the church or on marriage may be frankly have nothing to do with his ability to help us negotiate trade deals.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Matthew Horwood/Don Arnold 

