New reform to aid rural landowners ahead of bushfire season

The Rural Fire Service has been given sweeping new powers to clean up landowners’ properties ahead of bushfire season.

It’s part of a new law announced by the NSW government following the devastating 2019-20 fires.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said landowners will also now be able clear up to 25 metres from the boundary of their properties without approval.

“Individual landowners can now have an unobstructed opportunity to ensure they mitigate against fire,” he told Jim Wilson.

He said the RFS Commissioner also has heightened powers to back burn and clear properties.

