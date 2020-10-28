New COVID-19 infection puts restaurants and trampoline park on alert

An alert has been issued after a COVID-19-infected person visited a number of venues in Sydney’s south-west and east.

NSW recorded one new COVID case in the community overnight linked to the Lakemba GP cluster, and 7 new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine.

The new case will be recorded in tomorrow’s numbers.

NSW Health issued an alert this afternoon, saying anyone who attended the following venues for at least an hour at these times is considered a close contact and must get tested immediately and isolate for a full 14 days regardless of the result:

Flip Out Indoor Trampoline Park in Prestons on Sunday 25 October 2020, between 12pm – 1.50pm

Jasmins Lebanese Restaurant in Liverpool on Sunday 25 October 2020, between 2pm – 3.30pm

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop:

Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday 24 October 2020, between 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Watsup Brothers kebab shop in Condell Park on Saturday 24 October 2020, between 5.30pm – 6pm

Ali Baba Charcoal Chicken in Auburn on Monday 26 October 2020, between 1pm – 1.20pm

Carnes Hill Marketplace on Tuesday 27 October 2020, between 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Image: Getty