2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Never say never’: Why NSW gov won’t rule out border closure

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
border closurescovid-19JOHN BARILARO
Article image for ‘Never say never’: Why NSW gov won’t rule out border closure

As greater Brisbane goes into a lockdown from 6pm tonight, debate has arisen over whether New South Wales should instate a hard border closure. 

Queensland has been criticised for its ‘knee jerk reactions’ to emerging hotpots over the duration of the pandemic and now the state may be exposed to similar shut-outs.

While the New South Wales Government currently does not intend to close its borders to Brisbane, Acting Premier John Barilaro wouldn’t rule the measure out entirely.

“One thing I’ve learnt over this week more than ever is never say never,” he told Luke Grant.

Though, he added the government would be hesitant to do so.

“A border shouldn’t be like a light switch.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Luke Grant
NewsNSWPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873