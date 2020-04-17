Neighbours find a true-blue way to stay connected

The ‘Covid-Cooee’ is a very Australian way for locals to keep in touch during social isolation restrictions, and it’s a movement fast gathering pace.

Yesterday, Ben Fordham revealed the trend that emerged in Mount Colah in Sydney’s north where neighbours are shouting coo-ee to each other every evening at 5pm.

Eddie Skewes, a Mount Colah resident involved in the ‘Covid-Cooee’ tells Ben it started with a few kids finding a creative way to connect with each other and it took off from there, with everyone in the valley joining in.

“We’re all under pressure at the moment. I’ve got a busy job and I get home and I stand there by myself listening to these kids cooee, and when I join in I walk back inside with a big smile on my face.

“So it does work; it helps dust off the cobwebs and bring a good feel[ing].

“Now that you’ve got Sydney and the rest of Australia aware of it… hopefully we can turn this into our Covid-Cooee, like the British clap for the NHS.”

Image: Getty