Nationals Senator blasts Chinese government over ‘farcical’ WHO investigation

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Chinacovid-19MATT CANAVANWorld Health Organisation
Article image for Nationals Senator blasts Chinese government over ‘farcical’ WHO investigation

The World Health Organisation’s expert team of investigators have handed down their preliminary findings into the origin of COVID-19, offering few clear answers.

The month-long investigation found it is “extremely unlikely” that the virus leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, but was unable to guarantee it originated in bats as first reported.

Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan told Jim Wilson the whole investigation has been “a farce”, and Australians won’t have any confidence in the final report.

“[China] have acted like they’ve got something to hide the whole way through this process.

“That initial cover-up … probably has prevented us ever knowing where this actually came from.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

NewsWorld
