Nationals MP ‘disappointing’ betrayal of their electorate

13 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Leslie WilliamsNATIONALSPaul Toole

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has quit the Nationals over koala policy disputes.

Ms Williams who has been with the party for nine years has made an application to join the Liberals.

Acting Nationals Party Leader Paul Toole told Ben Fordham the decision is “very disappointing” and the people of Port Macquarie will be upset “waking up and hearing the news of what she’s actually done”.

“That community at every election has gone and voted for a National Party member and … that’s something she’ll have to explain to her community.”

Mr Toole said he received an email about her resignation “quite late” yesterday afternoon and hasn’t been able to reach her on the phone to discuss it since.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Ben Fordham
NSWPolitics
