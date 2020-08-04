Nation bracing for economic impact of Victorian shutdowns

The national business community is bracing for a kick to the economy after Melbourne fell into stage 4 restrictions.

The federal government is introducing a $1500 disaster payment for those who don’t have sick leave and have to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

States who declare a state of disaster will be able to access the payment.

Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox told Deborah Knight thousands of businesses won’t recover.

“That’s almost a given.

“A lot of small businesses are standing at the end of the cliff.

“[The shutdown] is going to impact on the country most dramatically.

“We’re going to see massive unemployment, not just in Victoria, but across the country.”

