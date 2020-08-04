2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Nation bracing for economic impact..

Nation bracing for economic impact of Victorian shutdowns

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Innes Willox

The national business community is bracing for a kick to the economy after Melbourne fell into stage 4 restrictions.

The federal government is introducing a $1500 disaster payment for those who don’t have sick leave and have to self-isolate due to COVID-19.

States who declare a state of disaster will be able to access the payment.

Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox told Deborah Knight thousands of businesses won’t recover.

“That’s almost a given.

“A lot of small businesses are standing at the end of the cliff.

“[The shutdown] is going to impact on the country most dramatically.

“We’re going to see massive unemployment, not just in Victoria, but across the country.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaBusinessNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873