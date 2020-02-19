Multiple dead, including three children, following Brisbane car fire

Three children and a man have died and a woman is fighting for life following a car fire in Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Camp Hill since about 8.30am, where a burnt-out car remains in the middle of Raven Street.

It’s believed the car was not involved in a crash and there are reports suggesting the vehicle was doused in petrol before being set alight.

The crime scene in Camp Hill where there has been multiple children killed in a car fire @NewsTalk4BC @2GB873 pic.twitter.com/0wvgJj8cC8 — Jarryd Braybrook (@BraybrookJarryd) February 19, 2020

Queensland Police have confirmed three children under the age of 10 and an adult male died at the scene.

An adult woman was also inside the vehicle and has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering “significant burns”.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson confirmed all were known to each other but refused to say if this was a deliberate act or a tragic accident.

In a media conference at the scene, he described the incident as one of the worst he’s dealt with.

“I’ve seen some horrific scenes, this is up there with the best of them.”

Nine News reporter Jordan Fabris has been at Camp Hill all morning and tells Ray Hadley he’s never seen as many detectives at a crime scene before.

“They’re all just trying to come to terms with what’s happened and what’s unfolded this morning.”

4BC reporter Jarryd Braybrook is on the scene and tells Deborah Knight a bystander was also injured while trying to help.

“There is also a good Samaritan that tried to come to the aid of these five people at the Royal Brisbane [Hospital].

“He has minor burns to his face from trying to save them.”

Queensland Police Minister Mark Ryan raised the incident in state parliament describing it as a “terrible tragedy”.

“I have just been informed by the Police Commissioner that three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning.

“The situation is at a very early stage and I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events.”

Police have yet to brief the media.

More details to come

