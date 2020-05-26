Multi-million dollar boost to ‘long-term battle’ against domestic violence

The NSW and federal governments have pledged over $21 million to support domestic violence services, which have faced a sharp increase in cases as victims become trapped at home with abusers due to COVID-19.

NSW Attorney-General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Mark Speakman told Mark Levy the funding would go a long way in improving victims’ access to safety.

“This is all about making sure that if victims can escape to temporary accommodation, or you can remove the perpetrator securely, or they need counselling services or advice on what to do, that they get that advice.”

The Attorney-General admitted the government’s decision to not take public submissions in the Hannah Clarke inquiry was “unfortunate”, empathising with those frustrated by the process.

“It’s a long-term battle.”

“I must admit Attorney-General, when I sit here and talk about domestic violence it really riles me up,” Mark Levy shared.

“It’s one thing that I was taught growing up, by my parents: you respect women, you respect everybody in the community.

“It’s a blight on society, that’s for sure.”

For family violence support services call national helpline 1800 Respect on 1800 737 732.

