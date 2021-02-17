2GB
Muchová’s medical break leaves ‘bitter taste’ in Aussie mouths

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Muchová’s medical break leaves ‘bitter taste’ in Aussie mouths

In a shock upset, Australia’s last hope Ash Barty has been knocked out of the Australia Open in her quarter final.

Czech star and 25th seed Karolína Muchová defeated Barty 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a post-match interview, Muchová revealed her 10-minute medical time-out was used to take her blood pressure because she felt dizzy, leaving “a bitter taste” in Mark Levy’s mouth.

“When you’ve lost the first set six-one in 24 minutes and things aren’t going your way, you’ve got to expect to cop some flack.

“I personally think it stinks.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Former ironwoman and Wide World of Sports co-host Candice Warner rebutted Mark’s argument.

“I really don’t have an issue with it, and Ash Barty is the world number one.

“If you’re the best, you’re going to be able to win on the day no matter what the circumstances.

“It just wasn’t Ash’s day.”

Click PLAY below to hear Candice’s comments in full

Image: Andy Cheung/Getty Images

