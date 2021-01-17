2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • MP issues ultimatum to Victorian..

MP issues ultimatum to Victorian government amid ‘completely unfair’ measures

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
AUSTRALIAN OPENdaniel andrewsTim Smith
Article image for MP issues ultimatum to Victorian government amid ‘completely unfair’ measures

Liberal MP Tim Smith has slammed the Victorian government as players arrive ahead of the Australian Open while the state’s border remains shut.

A fifth person has tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving on an Australian Open charter flight.

Greater Sydney remains locked out of Victoria, with Victorians not able to return to their home state.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham it’s not good enough.

“It’s completely unfair, its wrong and the double standards stink to high heavens.

“Daniel Andrews should be standing up for Victorians, not global tennis players.

“Bring the Victorians home or cancel the Australian Open.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873