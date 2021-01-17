MP issues ultimatum to Victorian government amid ‘completely unfair’ measures

Liberal MP Tim Smith has slammed the Victorian government as players arrive ahead of the Australian Open while the state’s border remains shut.

A fifth person has tested positive to COVID-19 after arriving on an Australian Open charter flight.

Greater Sydney remains locked out of Victoria, with Victorians not able to return to their home state.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham it’s not good enough.

“It’s completely unfair, its wrong and the double standards stink to high heavens.

“Daniel Andrews should be standing up for Victorians, not global tennis players.

“Bring the Victorians home or cancel the Australian Open.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty