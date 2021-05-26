2GB
MP denies ‘scare campaign’ accusation as commuters rally against bus cuts

11 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BusDr Marjorie O'NeillEastern SuburbsPublic Transport
Article image for MP denies ‘scare campaign’ accusation as commuters rally against bus cuts

Commuters in Sydney’s eastern suburbs will hold a rally this weekend to protest planned cuts of 25 bus routes.

Coogee MP Dr Marjorie O’Neill denied the Transport Minister’s assertion she’s running a “scare campaign”.

“My office has done quite detailed analysis of these bus cuts, and we do know that there are significant shortfalls,” she told Jim Wilson.

“On average there’s going to be net losses of … 12 services a day.

“This is not okay.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Dr Marjorie O’Neill

