Moses Mbye slams new rule changes: ‘We have gone too far’

Wests Tigers star Moses Mbye has slammed the NRL’s new crackdown on contact with the head and ruck infringements after they were implemented ahead of Magic Round this week.

The ARL Commission yesterday announced an instant move to reduce head high tackles by sending more players to the sin bin for contact to the head.

Officials have also been told to send players to the bin for continual or deliberate six-again or 10-metre ruck infringements.

In two games so far, eight players have been sent to the sin bin and Mbye told The Continuous Call Team it’s been an overreaction.

“I think we have gone too far,” Mbye said.

“I know the referees are copping a fair bit of criticism, I thought Grant Atkins had a great game refereeing for us, he’s just following the rules he’s been told to follow.

“I just think there has to be room for error, they’re called accidents, it’s going to happen in these contact sports.

“To miss 10 minutes of a game, it’s going to decide a grand final or something like that.

“I think probably it’s time we just leave the game alone for a little bit.

“I think from the fans point of view, they want the best product and the best product is when there’s 13 people on each side.”

Mbye has played 145 NRL games for the Bulldogs and Tigers and represented Queensland.

Image: NRL.