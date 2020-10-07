Morrison government accused of leaving older workers ‘out in the cold’

Labor have launched into their critique of the Morrison government’s 2020 budget ahead of Thursday’s budget reply.

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles told Deborah Knight he didn’t see a clear vision for the country laid out in Tuesday night’s address.

“There are a whole lot of people who, despite a trillion dollars of debt being spent, find themselves basically out in the cold.”

Mr Marles said affordable childcare will be a crucial issue for women’s workforce participation, and was critical of what he saw as a lack of retraining and workforce re-engagement support for laid off workers over 35.

“I don’t think it’s good enough … to just say ‘actually that’s a category that’s too hard, we can’t help you’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied