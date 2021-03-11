2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • More than 500 roosters rescued as..

More than 500 roosters rescued as police investigate cockfighting ring

4 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Article image for More than 500 roosters rescued as police investigate cockfighting ring

More than 500 fighting roosters have been seized in Sydney, in a crackdown on an illegal cockfighting ring.

34 men were arrested during a crackdown at a property in Sydney’s south-west in December.

Further investigations led police to search a property at Horsley Park where the birds were found.

RSPCA Inspectors are working on the safe removal of the animals.

RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman told Ben Fordham they had initially thought there were 40 roosters.

“We’ve never experienced these sorts of numbers before.

“For this sort of activity to still be occurring in 2021, it’s just despicable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873