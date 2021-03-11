More than 500 roosters rescued as police investigate cockfighting ring

More than 500 fighting roosters have been seized in Sydney, in a crackdown on an illegal cockfighting ring.

34 men were arrested during a crackdown at a property in Sydney’s south-west in December.

Further investigations led police to search a property at Horsley Park where the birds were found.

RSPCA Inspectors are working on the safe removal of the animals.

RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman told Ben Fordham they had initially thought there were 40 roosters.

“We’ve never experienced these sorts of numbers before.

“For this sort of activity to still be occurring in 2021, it’s just despicable.”

Image: NSW Police