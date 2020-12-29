2GB
More Pyrmont wedding-goers fined as Police Minister endorses name and shame

6 hours ago
coronavirus breachDavid Elliott
NSW Police Minister David Elliott has revealed first to Mark Levy nine more restriction-breaching guests of a wedding in Sydney’s CBD have been fined.

A total of 21 people, including 28-year-old bride Diana Falasca, have received $1000 fines for attending the wedding in Pyrmont despite living in the locked down northern beaches.

“You’ve got every reason to be fired up,” Mr Elliott said.

“A day that should be remembered for frivolity and love and ceremony is turning into a terrible example of people misjudging what these public health orders are supposed to be doing.”

Mr Elliott told Mark naming and shaming those who have broken the rules is “a matter for the media”.

“Ray [Hadley] is right when he says the community has a right to know.

“I’m not upset to see organisations and individuals embarrassed by breaching the laws.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

