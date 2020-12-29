Ray Hadley blasts wedding reception ‘dolts’ throwing CBD into chaos

Ray Hadley fired up on air this morning after 12 guests at a Pyrmont wedding yesterday were fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

The guests charged were found to be northern beaches residents.

Ray said the $1000 fine was not a harsh enough deterrent for the rule-breaking “dolts” risking the health of others in the Sydney CBD.

“The Premier should come on today and name and shame these 12 people,” he told Mark Levy.

“The only way to deal with it is to say to people if you’re going to misbehave, we’re going to make up a list with all your names.”

