Reggie the Rabbit speaks out after mascot ‘terrorised’ by fans

Footage has captured the moment the South Sydney Rabbitohs mascot was being pushed around by fans.

In the footage shared with WWOS, one fan can be heard shouting “punch him again” after the Good Friday clash.

The NRL and Stadium Australia have launched an investigation.

Reggie the Rabbit told Ben Fordham the men were “cowards”.

“You don’t need that kind of stuff on the field.

“You don’t need blokes like them, six of them there was, having a go at me.”

“I’m filthy about this,” Ben Fordham said.

