Mogo Zoo baby Matilda ‘tall and proud’ three months on

The Mogo Wildlife Park giraffe dubbed ‘Matilda’ by Jim Wilson’s listeners is growing up fast, feeding like mum rather than from her.

Zookeeper Chad Staples told Jim little Matilda is “not so little” anymore.

“It’s only been three months, but I reckon she’s already grown probably half a metre.

“She already stands tall and proud like mum!”

