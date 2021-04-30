2GB
Mogo Zoo baby Matilda ‘tall and proud’ three months on

38 mins ago
Jim Wilson
AnimalsChad StaplesGIRAFFEMogo Wildlife Park
Article image for Mogo Zoo baby Matilda ‘tall and proud’ three months on

The Mogo Wildlife Park giraffe dubbed ‘Matilda’ by Jim Wilson’s listeners is growing up fast, feeding like mum rather than from her.

Zookeeper Chad Staples told Jim little Matilda is “not so little” anymore.

“It’s only been three months, but I reckon she’s already grown probably half a metre.

“She already stands tall and proud like mum!”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest baby giraffe developments

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
