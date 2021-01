Drumroll please! Voting is now closed, and Mogo Wildlife Park’s newborn giraffe calf has been given a name.

2GB listeners were given the rare opportunity to officially decide the baby’s moniker, with Australia-themed names on the shortlist.

‘Matilda’ has won the vote!

Zookeeper Chad Staples was ecstatic to hear the “sensational” name, as was listener Andrew, who suggested the name.

Click PLAY below to hear the big reveal