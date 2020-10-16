2GB
Minister’s recommendations as students prepare for HSC exams

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Students are preparing to sit their HSC exams next week after a tumultuous year peppered with remote learning.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Deborah Knight they’ve tried to keep changes to a minimum.

“We don’t want them to gather as they’re getting into exams, bringing their own pen, sanitiser.

“We’re also recommending for our public schools that they don’t have more than 75 students in any exam room.”

Deborah Knight
