Memorial to commemorate lives lost this bushfire season

A state memorial will be held to commemorate the 25 lives lost in New South Wales bushfires this season.

The event at Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday is open to members of the public, to pay tribute to those affected by the crisis.

Three Rural Fire Service volunteers, and three American firefighters, were among those killed in the bushfires.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons tells Alan Jones they honour those who gave their lives to protect others.

“It was a truly awful period of time.

“It will be a sobering, difficult day. But it will be an appropriately special and poignant day where we can pause and reflect on the enormous gravity and damage and despair that’s been occasioned right throughout this season.”

