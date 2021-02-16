2GB
Melbourne’s bizarre bin bag evacuation dismissed as panic-driven

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Melbourne’s bizarre bin bag evacuation dismissed as panic-driven

Morning television viewers were today taken aback by images of people leaving hotel quarantine in Melbourne with their faces clad in bin bags.

31 COVID-infected or high risk travellers were evacuated from the Holiday Inn ‘hot hotel’ due to water damage caused when the sprinkler system was set off on Saturday.

Infectious disease expert Professor Peter Collignon told Jim Wilson masks, gloves and face shields would be enough to render the chance of infection “really remote”.

“What is the point of this?

“It seems to me panic and emotion rather than science.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

