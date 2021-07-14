2GB
Melbourne dad’s out-of-this-world adventure finally on the horizon

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Melbournian businessman and space fanatic Scott Copeland will soon be jetting off on the adventure of a lifetime, having won a ticket aboard Virgin Galactic.

Mr Copeland won the competition back in 2014, but CEO Sir Richard Branson’s history-making space flight has set the wheels in motion.

He told Deborah Knight he entered the competition almost by accident, thinking it was a business class upgrade for frequent flyers.

“All they wanted to know was ‘what would you do for a seat on the flight?’

“I just said I’ll reach out to my grade five teacher … thinking back to 1979 when I got laughed at as a 10-year-old for proclaiming that I’ll be an astronaut one day.”

Press PLAY below to hear how Scott Copeland’s childhood dream came true

Deborah Knight
