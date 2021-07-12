Did Richard Branson really fly to space? It’s debatable

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson flew to the lower edge of space and back for the first time, but some are questioning whether he really reached space.

More than 600 people have reserved tickets priced at $260,000 to $334,000 for the Virgin Galactic commercial space flights.

Space Industry Association of Australia CEO James Brown told Deborah Knight Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to go further into space.

“Branson got about 88kms into the atmosphere which is where some people say space begins, but more people say space begins at the 100km mark – that’s where Bezos plans to break through.

“But it’s quite an achievement.”

Image: Virgin Galactic