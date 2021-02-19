Meal deliveries bring a positive boost to those ‘doing it tough’ in Sydney’s inner west

A Balmain restaurant owner has rallied the troops, bringing together local businesses to serve the community.

Our Place on Darling owner Marco De Angelis founded ’20 for 1′, which encourages restaurants and stores to shout 20 meals or food packages for those in need per week.

He told Jim Wilson the initiative has brought a sense of positivity not only to those 20 for 1 helps, but also his own employees.

“We’ve got a lot of people in Balmain, particularly in Lilyfield, [who] are doing it tough … they’ve just kind of fallen through the cracks of society.

“It makes them feel like someone out there cares – I like the feeling that creates in the community.”

To find out more about 20 for 1, click HERE.