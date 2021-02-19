2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meal deliveries bring a positive boost to those ‘doing it tough’ in Sydney’s inner west

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Balmaincommunity serviceInner WestLocal Heroes
Article image for Meal deliveries bring a positive boost to those ‘doing it tough’ in Sydney’s inner west

A Balmain restaurant owner has rallied the troops, bringing together local businesses to serve the community.

Our Place on Darling owner Marco De Angelis founded ’20 for 1′, which encourages restaurants and stores to shout 20 meals or food packages for those in need per week.

He told Jim Wilson the initiative has brought a sense of positivity not only to those 20 for 1 helps, but also his own employees.

“We’ve got a lot of people in Balmain, particularly in Lilyfield, [who] are doing it tough … they’ve just kind of fallen through the cracks of society.

“It makes them feel like someone out there cares – I like the feeling that creates in the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To find out more about 20 for 1, click HERE.

Jim Wilson
CharityLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873