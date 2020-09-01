2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Matthew Murdoch Mills appears in..

Matthew Murdoch Mills appears in court

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
CourtRAY HADLEY

Notorious alleged fraudster Matthew Murdoch Mills has been refused bail.

Mr Mills was initially arrested and charged by Lake Macquarie police back in June.

Ray Hadley said yesterday he is facing additional charges including:

  • Two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception
  • Two counts of aggravated break and enter, committing a serious indictable offence
  • Two counts of intending to pervert the course of justice.
  • Using false documents to obtain property

He appeared in court yesterday and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has been refused bail.

The 54-year-old will reappear in court later this month on the perverting the course of justice charge.

 

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873