Matthew Murdoch Mills appears in court
Notorious alleged fraudster Matthew Murdoch Mills has been refused bail.
Mr Mills was initially arrested and charged by Lake Macquarie police back in June.
Ray Hadley said yesterday he is facing additional charges including:
- Two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception
- Two counts of aggravated break and enter, committing a serious indictable offence
- Two counts of intending to pervert the course of justice.
- Using false documents to obtain property
He appeared in court yesterday and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He has been refused bail.
The 54-year-old will reappear in court later this month on the perverting the course of justice charge.