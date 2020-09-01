2GB
Eight new charges laid against Matthew Murdoch Mills

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
FraudMatthew Murdoch Mills

Notorious alleged fraudster Matthew Murdoch Mills has today been charged with eight new offenses.

Mr Mills was initially arrested and charged by Lake Macquarie police in June, and will now face additional charges including:

  • Two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception
  • Two counts of aggravated break and enter, committing a serious indictable offence
  • Two counts of intending to pervert the course of justice.
  • Using false documents to obtain property

Commander Superintendent Danny Sullivan told Ray Hadley police will claim Murdoch Mills has a pattern of defrauding vulnerable, elderly people.

Given the nature of the alleged crimes, they will oppose bail.

“We will allege that he … used false documentation in an attempt to alter previous bail conditions.

“On our allegations, very serious offences indeed.

“It’s important to say that our inquiries are ongoing. We’re certainly not finished in this case.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

