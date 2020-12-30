2GB
Mask mandate debate reignites amid growing Croydon cluster

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Mask mandate debate reignites amid growing Croydon cluster

The NSW Opposition have renewed their call for face masks to be made mandatory in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

An emerging cluster of cases originating in Sydney’s inner west has caused concern, with six cases among one family who live in different parts of the region.

Mark Levy argued reimposing harsh restrictions and calling off crowds at the SCG Test would be “jumping the gun”.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay urged in favour of a mask mandate as a “small thing” that would hamper further transmission.

“What we want to avoid, Mark, is a shutdown of Sydney.

“We don’t want Greater Sydney to experience what the northern part of the northern beaches are experiencing, and I think we have to do everything we can to avoid that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mark Levy
