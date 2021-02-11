2GB
Mark Levy ‘eats humble pie’ over ‘new and improved’ Nick Kyrgios

4 hours ago
Article image for Mark Levy ‘eats humble pie’ over ‘new and improved’ Nick Kyrgios

Tennis ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios is winning Aussies over with a newfound down-to-earth persona, and an impressive comeback against Ugo Humbert on day three of the Australian Open.

Mark Levy told listeners he stands by his past criticisms of Kyrgios and his poor behaviour over the years, however it has recently become clear how much the “new and improved” young star has grown into “the voice of reason”.

“I suppose I’ve got to eat some humble pie, because I have been one of his most vocal critics.

“I think we are watching a much more mature Nick Kyrgios.

“He referred to spending some time at home with his family and hitting the ‘reset’ button during the COVID pandemic … maybe it was the dose of reality he desperately needed.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

