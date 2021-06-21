Mark Latham wants ‘fake history’ book blacklisted from NSW schools

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is pushing for a critically-acclaimed Australian history book to be removed from schools.

Bruce Pascoe’s claims in Dark Emu that Indigenous Australians were more advanced than originally thought, has been debunked by academics.

Mr Latham will move a motion in parliament to remove the controversial book from state schools.

He told Ben Fordham the book depicts “fake history”.

“Teach facts to young people, not fiction.

“It’s incredibly disrespectful to the Indigenous to re-write their history in a way that’s untrue.”

