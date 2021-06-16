2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Leading academics want Dark Emu..

Leading academics want Dark Emu removed from schools

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bruce PascoeDark Emu
Article image for Leading academics want Dark Emu removed from schools

A critically-acclaimed Australian history book about Indigenous Australians is being debunked by academics.

Bruce Pascoe’s 2014 Dark Emu claims Indigenous Australians were more advanced than originally thought, before British settlement.

But Archaeologist Keryn Walshe and anthropologist Peter Sutton told Ben Fordham the book should not be taught in schools.

“It took off like a snowball and when it got to the point of being inserted into a school curriculum,” Professor Sutton said.

“I thought about the children, who’s gonna stand by and watch them be misinformed?”

Press PLAY below to hear the inaccuracies

Ben Fordham
AustraliaEducationNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873