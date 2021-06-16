Leading academics want Dark Emu removed from schools

A critically-acclaimed Australian history book about Indigenous Australians is being debunked by academics.

Bruce Pascoe’s 2014 Dark Emu claims Indigenous Australians were more advanced than originally thought, before British settlement.

But Archaeologist Keryn Walshe and anthropologist Peter Sutton told Ben Fordham the book should not be taught in schools.

“It took off like a snowball and when it got to the point of being inserted into a school curriculum,” Professor Sutton said.

“I thought about the children, who’s gonna stand by and watch them be misinformed?”

Press PLAY below to hear the inaccuracies