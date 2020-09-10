2GB
Mark Latham slams government ‘off with the pixies’ as NSW struggles through recession

47 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Latham

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is questioning the government’s priorities as the Coalition’s future remains unclear.

Nationals members are being warned to back down from their threats over koala policy or resign by 9am today.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham the government should be focusing on job creation as the country battles through a recession.

“That was the obvious solution, to say ‘we are in a recession and the main purpose of the NSW government is job creation’.

“Instead, they’re off with the pixies, talking about koalas and everything but jobs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

