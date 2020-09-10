Ben Fordham confronts NSW Deputy Premier facing the sack

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro insists he isn’t trying to destroy the Coalition government as tensions rise over koala policy.

Yesterday, the Nationals revealed they will abstain from supporting any government legislation until their demands are met.

But the NSW Premier hit back, issuing an ultimatum of her own.

The Nationals have until 9am today to withdraw their threat or their ministers will be removed from Cabinet and a new Ministry sworn in.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham a National Party meeting will be held at 8am.

Ben Fordham: “It sounds like she’s called your bluff and you’ve blinked!”

John Barilaro: “Oh really? Is that how you read it, Ben?”

Ben Fordham: “Why up the ante to that level where the whole government is now in crisis and you are facing the sack at 9am? Why take it to that point?”

John Barilaro: “Because Ben, what do we stand for? We have a responsibility.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Ben he expects this fiasco will be resolved quickly.

“I think the Premier did exactly what she should have done yesterday.

“I think that commonsense will prevail.”

He admits the policy may need to be revisited.

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes told Ben Fordham there is no truth to the Nationals’ concerns over the government’s koala policy.

“We’ve been negotiating in good faith for months.

“There’s a lot of mistruths about this being an anti-farmer policy, couldn’t be further from the truth.”

But former National Party senator John ‘Wacka’ Williams told Ben it will change things for farmers, despite Mr Stokes’ claims.

“Is this about land rights or is this about looking after koalas?”

Image: Nine News