‘Many ways to skin a cat’: State government forges ahead with ice legislation

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
DRUGSIceMark Speakman
Article image for ‘Many ways to skin a cat’: State government forges ahead with ice legislation

The NSW government is discussing alternative responses to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug ‘Ice’ after public outrage delayed action.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman told Jim Wilson he expects a legislative decision to be reached this year, “sooner rather than later”.

He gave assurances the NSW government will not decriminalise the drug, despite the recommendation of the inquiry.

“We’re looking at this proposal to have infringement notices … where offenders would pay penalties and not go to court.

“There’s many ways you can skin a cat.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
LawNewsNSW
