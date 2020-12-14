2GB
  • Attorney-General defends drug reform after..

Attorney-General defends drug reform after anticipated decision pushed back

7 hours ago
chris smith
Mark Speakman
Attorney-General Mark Speakman denies the state is going soft on drugs as a decision on drug reform looms in the new year.

The three-strike system for anyone caught with illegal substances was being considered by the Attorney-General would not confirm if it remains an option.

Mr Speakman told Chris Smith our current approach to drugs needs to change.

He admits they are looking at police commissioners’ comments on drug reform.

“These aren’t radical or wacky green, cannabis smoking, inner-city kumbaya policies, this is what people on the ground are telling us.”

“We are all united in cabinet in making sure that we are not normalising drug use.”

