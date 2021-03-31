2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Matt Canavan rips into Malcolm Turnbull over changing coal stance

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Malcolm TurnbullMATT CANAVAN
Article image for Matt Canavan rips into Malcolm Turnbull over changing coal stance

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is backing a moratorium on new coal mine approvals in NSW.

However, while he was in the top job Mr Turnbull said coal will be a mainstay of ” the world’s energy solution”.

Former resources minister Matt Canavan told Ben Fordham coal is still in demand.

“You gotta wonder what’s happened to Malcolm.

“The more coal that is mined in NSW the better it is for the world.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873