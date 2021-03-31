Matt Canavan rips into Malcolm Turnbull over changing coal stance

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is backing a moratorium on new coal mine approvals in NSW.

However, while he was in the top job Mr Turnbull said coal will be a mainstay of ” the world’s energy solution”.

Former resources minister Matt Canavan told Ben Fordham coal is still in demand.

“You gotta wonder what’s happened to Malcolm.

“The more coal that is mined in NSW the better it is for the world.”

