2GB
131 873

‘Major breakthrough’ in case of missing Melissa Caddick

1 hour ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
NSW Police has announced a “major breakthrough” in the case of missing Dover Heights woman, Melissa Caddick.

Ms Caddick’s remains have been found on the NSW South Coast and have been confirmed with DNA testing.

The foot and shoe of missing businesswoman Melissa Caddick were found on the beach at Tathra.

The 49-year-old went missing more than three months ago amid an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds.

“We know that it’s going to be a significant announcement and that can only mean ‘case closed,'” Ben Fordham said.

CrimeNewsNSW
