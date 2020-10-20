Motorists ‘held to ransom’ by Extinction Rebellion ‘lunatic’

An Extinction Rebellion protester has suspended herself over an overpass in the Brisbane CBD this morning, blocking access to the inner city bypass.

The tipi-like tripod structure is causing around 12km of heavy delays.

The protester is livestreaming on Facebook, and says she is blocking traffic “to let the population know there are people pushing for net zero emission by 2025 and we have a plan to get there using a strategic campaign of civil disobedience.”

Ray Hadley said while police await “specialist equipment” to remove her, Brisbanites are suffering “absolute chaos”.

“There’s been some lunacy.

“For her to suspend herself above it, she got some help no doubt. Didn’t anyone from … the Queensland Police notice what was going on?

“Before they even set up the coppers [should] get down there and say ‘take your poles and nick off’, but insetad of that you’ve got the CBD … held to ransom by some lunatic!”

